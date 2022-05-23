Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 10.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

