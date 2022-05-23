Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

INGR stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

