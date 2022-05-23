Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.62 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

