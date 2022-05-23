Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $269,907.33 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,147.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $3,148,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 27.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,389 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $470,317,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,905 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.