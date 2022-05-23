Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 149,416 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$853,165.36.

On Thursday, March 31st, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total transaction of C$1,138,302.42.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.23.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on BTO shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.64.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

