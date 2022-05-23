Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells $237,366.80 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32.

Shares of ALRM opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alarm.com by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

