Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CAO Sells 12,573 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GTN opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.