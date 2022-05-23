Karl Paganin Purchases 3,825,484 Shares of Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin purchased 3,825,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,656.46 ($173,885.64).

Karl Paganin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veris alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Karl Paganin purchased 435,295 shares of Veris stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,294.18 ($19,786.14).

On Friday, April 8th, Karl Paganin purchased 2,000,000 shares of Veris stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($90,909.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides an end-to-end spatial data solution, which includes data collection, analysis, interpretation, data hosting and access, modelling, and sharing and insights for clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.