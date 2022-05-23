Insider Selling: Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX:SRL) Insider Sells A$191,380.00 in Stock

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX:SRL – Get Rating) insider Sam Riggall sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.91), for a total value of A$191,380.00 ($133,832.17).
The company has a current ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 30.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Sunrise Energy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
