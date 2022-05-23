Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO John Tyler Anthony Sells 4,451 Shares

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXC stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 113,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

