Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $144,400.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,551,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.62. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.32.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

VOXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

