Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $240,480.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BOK Financial by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

