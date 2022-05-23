Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $155,700.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,263.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $491.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

