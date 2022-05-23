Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $179.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

