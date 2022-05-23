Cowen Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KSS. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,397,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

