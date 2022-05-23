Guggenheim Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $68.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $756,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $11,397,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

