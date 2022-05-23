Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Teladoc Health worth $35,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TDOC opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $174.32.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
