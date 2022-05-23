Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.93.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.