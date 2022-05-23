Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

