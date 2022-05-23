Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $34,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $74,081,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,751,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,141,000 after purchasing an additional 687,328 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $40.90 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

