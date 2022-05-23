Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. Kohl’s has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $19,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

