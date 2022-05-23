Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 406,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 901,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

