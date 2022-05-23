Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.93.

KSS stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $756,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $11,397,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

