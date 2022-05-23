Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.79 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 587,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 64,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,845,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELF opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

