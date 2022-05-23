Morgan Stanley Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $38.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

