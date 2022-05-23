APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in APA were worth $35,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

