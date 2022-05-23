Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.91 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Red Rock Resorts worth $35,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,499,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after buying an additional 452,567 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,727,000 after buying an additional 332,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 186.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

