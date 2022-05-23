Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.45.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.16. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $93,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,207,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.