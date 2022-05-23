Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.17) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.21) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.