Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $187.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $93,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.