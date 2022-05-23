Oppenheimer Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.75.

DG stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.02.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dollar General by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

