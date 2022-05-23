Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 453,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 161,065 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

