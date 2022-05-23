DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.08.

DHX opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,890 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

