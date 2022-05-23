Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

