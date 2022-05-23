JMP Securities Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of DT opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

