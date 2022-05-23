Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.07.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average of $195.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 70,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 21.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

