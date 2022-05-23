Societe Generale Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.22.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.