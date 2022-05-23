Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.81.

EPRT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after buying an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

