ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ESAB opened at $47.50 on Friday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESAB stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of ESAB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

