Analyzing Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Qualys alerts:

99.3% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qualys and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 22.47% 22.91% 12.18% Everbridge -23.82% -9.28% -2.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Everbridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $411.17 million 11.37 $70.96 million $2.42 49.74 Everbridge $368.43 million 4.42 -$94.80 million ($2.39) -17.23

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qualys and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 1 5 4 0 2.30 Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $131.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Everbridge has a consensus target price of $66.62, indicating a potential upside of 61.77%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Qualys.

Summary

Qualys beats Everbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.