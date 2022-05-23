Contrasting Proterra (PTRA) & Its Peers

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Proterra to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -100.20% -17.39% -12.29% Proterra Competitors -12,601.68% -7.44% -1.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Proterra and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 0 0 1.67 Proterra Competitors 1069 2616 3020 164 2.33

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 53.87%. Given Proterra’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proterra and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million -$250.01 million -1.01 Proterra Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 71.54

Proterra’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Proterra has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra’s peers have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proterra peers beat Proterra on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

