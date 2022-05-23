SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 227,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.