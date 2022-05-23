Head-To-Head Contrast: Retractable Technologies (RVP) and Its Rivals

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Retractable Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Retractable Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 1279 4596 7992 221 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Retractable Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 24.98% 51.12% 23.83% Retractable Technologies Competitors -748.46% -65.03% -19.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 2.95 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -503.18

Retractable Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

