Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CAO Brian M. Chopin Sells 8,500 Shares

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

