Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CAO Brian M. Chopin Sells 8,500 Shares

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $42.95.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.
About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)
