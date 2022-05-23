The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $24.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.32.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

