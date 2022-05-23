Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Director Sells $375,198.13 in Stock

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $375,198.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DPSI opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

