Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

