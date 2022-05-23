Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $384,940.24 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.70.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.