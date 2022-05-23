Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $384,940.24 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.70.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
