Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $249.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $250.00 to $249.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.73.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.01. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,803. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chubb by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.