Truist Financial Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $15.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

