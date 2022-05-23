Truist Financial Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $15.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.05.
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $31.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
